Masataka Yoshida Injury Update: Alex Cora provides latest on ailing Red Sox OF

Alex Cora doesn't expect to get Masataka Yoshida back just yet. The outfielder/DH has yet to begin a rehab assignment to get ready for big-league action, and the manager doesn't think he's even ready for that stage of his recovery right now.

For now, the outfielder has begun stretching out his throwing arm, reaching up to 110 feet. He still has ways to go before he reaches the distance he'd need to reach in order to make a throw from the outfield.

That's why Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn't expect him back any time soon:

"He’s actually throwing today... He needs to make throws from the outfield. It’s not just standing there. You have to make throws. So we’ll see how that goes."

Yoshida has not been present for the two opening series against the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He began the season on the Injured List after having shoulder surgery to repair his labrum in the offseason.

Alex Cora provides injury updates on hurt Red Sox stars

Aside from Masataka Yoshida, the Boston Red Sox have a few other injuries to note. They're in various stages of rehabilitation. Alex Cora revealed on Thursday that closer Liam Hendriks had begun throwing out at 120 feet.

That marks a significant step in the former Chicago White Sox reliever's return to the mound, but it is the only update, so Hendriks remains a little bit away from a rehab stint like Yoshida.

Starter Lucas Giolito still hasn't returned from suffering an injury right before last Opening Day. The former Los Angeles Angels star is nearing a return, though, and threw one inning in a rehab outing. Via Mass Live, Cora said:

"Threw the ball OK. Healthy, which is the most important thing."

Fellow starter Brayan Bello is also getting closer to a return. The starter has been on a rehab stint in the minor leagues, and he gave up four runs in 2.1 innings in a rehab start against Jacksonville.

Cora said:

“We’ll reassess the situation (after) the next one but not close yet. I think if you do the math, it’s very similar to spring training.”

In the wake of so many injuries, the Red Sox have started the year 2-4 despite getting a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Garrett Crochet pitched eight scoreless innings.

