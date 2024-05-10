Masataka Yoshida Injury Update: Red Sox star to avoid thumb surgery, not expected to swing bat for several weeks

The Boston Red Sox are expected to be without Japanese star Masataka Yoshida for the next several weeks. The outfielder and designated hitter, who was placed on the 10-day IL at the beginning of May, suffered a left thumb strain. Luckily for both the player and the team, Yoshida will avoid having to undergo surgery on the injury.

"According to @IanMBrowne Masataka Yoshida told two Japanese media members that he won’t need surgery on his thumb. While in Atlanta, he was seeking a third opinion. He landed on the 10-Day IL on May 1st." - @tylermilliken_

According to MLB insider Ian Browne, Masataka Yoshida sought out a third opinion on his injured thumb and after further examination told Japanese reporters that he would not require surgery. The fact that he would not have to go under the knife is a positive update regarding his injury, however, he will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Yoshida first sustained the injury when the Boston Red Sox were playing against the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old has been out of the lineup since April 28 and is expected to miss the next few weeks as he continues to recover from the injury. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, it will be a few weeks before Yoshida will be able to resume swinging a bat.

"Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida won't need surgery on his thumb, but won't swing a bat for at least several weeks." - @BosHeraldSports

It has been a bit of a rough season for Yoshida, who has only appeared in 24 of the Boston Red Sox's 37 games. That being said, when he is on the field, he has remained productive for the club. Through those 24 games, Yoshida has posted a .275 batting average with 12 runs scored, 11 RBIs, and a pair of home runs.

Masataka Yoshida joins a growing list of Red Sox players on the IL

Although the news that Yoshida will not require surgery is a positive one, it does not help the Boston Red Sox in the immediate future. Yoshida's placement on the IL is just the latest blow to the club, which is already without a number of star players.

Currently, the Boston Red Sox are without the likes of Trevor Story, Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, and Lucas Giolito, all of whom have been placed on the IL. If the Red Sox hope to make some noise this season, they are going to need some injury luck to come their way.

