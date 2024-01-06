Masataka Yoshida Trade Rumors: Insider reveals there are 'several' teams show interest in Japanese outfielder

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has become a subject of trade interest from multiple teams, according to reports from Bleacher Report’s Jen McCaffrey and Ken Rosenthal. While the Red Sox are not actively shopping Yoshida, they are reportedly open to various possibilities to enhance their roster.

Yoshida, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox last offseason, has drawn attention for his impressive performance in the 2023 season. The 30-year-old outfielder hit .289 with a .783 OPS, contributing 15 home runs and 72 RBIs across 140 games. Previously, Yoshida showcased his talent in Japan, earning All-Star honors four times and winning the Japan Series in 2022 with the Orix Buffaloes.

The trade rumors surrounding Yoshida come amid the Boston Red Sox’s reported interest in free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández. While Hernández could address the Red Sox’s need for power, the team is exploring various options to strengthen different areas of the roster and potentially reduce payroll before committing to the free agent.

Yoshida’s potential trade raises eyebrows, considering his overall positive impact on the Red Sox’s performance last season. Despite a late-season slump, Yoshida’s early contributions were significant, boasting a .320 average with 12 homers and 43 RBIs through July 25.

The financial aspect also plays a role in the trade talks, with the Red Sox possibly looking to shed salary to pursue other free agency targets. Masataka Yoshida’s contract, with four years and $72 million remaining, could help clear $18.6 million for the 2024 season if a trade were to materialize.

The trade rumors hint at the Red Sox’s strategic approach to building a competitive roster for the upcoming season. While Yoshida has proven his worth, the team’s willingness to explore trade options underscores their commitment to crafting a well-rounded and financially viable team.

