Create

New York Yankees fans: "Matt Carpenter can’t see another at bat this postseason", "Matt Carpenter has been absolute a** tonight"

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 20, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One
Matt Carpenter expresses his frustration after striking out.

Matt Carpenter is having a rough postseason. The 36-year-old, who is making his first postseason appearance without donning the St. Louis Cardinals jersey, has been hitless through three games. In Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, Carpenter finished the game by going 0 for 4 with as many strikeouts as at-bats.

Carpenter hadn't played a game since Aug. 8 due to a foot fracture before he was inserted as a pinch-hitter in Game 2 of the ALDS in a 4-2 losing effort against the Cleveland Guardians.

With his struggles came the frustration of the New York Yankees fanbase, some of whom are calling for him to be dropped from the lineup.

Matt Carpenter can’t see another at bat this postseason
Matt Carpenter has been absolute ass tonight. #Yankees
@MikeCarboneJr Carpenter made a great story, but his timing is waaay off right now. Righties hit Pressly better than lefties though (not much 104 OPS+ vs 96 OPS+). Kind of a flaw when your righty bench options to PH are Peraza who is being used to run and Higgy.
Joey Gallo came back in the form of Matt Carpenter https://t.co/Lbg2xPB9lR
Matt Carpenter is Proof that Yankee fans don’t know Anything. #yankees coming from a Yankee fan

Having spent more than eight weeks on the shelf, it is understandable that Matt Carpenter might not be up to speed with the proceedings yet. This is at least what the other portion of the Yankees fans are taking into consideration.

No way am I giving up on Matt Carpenter. No way. twitter.com/snyyankees/sta…
The next person I see talking shit about Matt Carpenter is gonna get it
@chrisvitali He's not ready
A bit confused as to why everyone is jumping on the Matt Carpenter hate train all of a sudden. Yes the guy had a very bad night on the plate but this shouldn’t exempt the rest of the damn team. 17K’s as a team yet where’s their blame. Almost everyone is at fault.

After Wednesday's 4-2 loss against the Astros, Carpenter expressed his disappointment with his performance. The slugger stated that if there could be a silver lining, it's that he saw a lot of pitches during the game, implying that he's starting to get the hang of things.

Matt Carpenter's postseason career

Carpenter was a legend in St. Louis.
Carpenter was a legend in St. Louis.

Matt Carpenter made his first playoff appearance (which hasn't turned out well so far) for the New York Yankees. This is the slugger's seventh appearance in the postseason and his fifth in a league championship series.

Carpenter owns a slash line of .220/.294/.396 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in the postseason. As shown by his playoff stats, the former outfielder (now being primarily utilized as a designated hitter) is not the most trustworthy bat during the postseason.

Carpenter still has a lot of opportunities left to rectify his record in the playoffs. The next game of the series is on Thursday night, and the Yankees will need a win if they don't want to dig themselves into a 2-0 hole.

The Yankees last won a World Series in 2009, and this season could be their best bet to breakthrough and claim the franchise's 28th title.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...