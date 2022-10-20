Matt Carpenter is having a rough postseason. The 36-year-old, who is making his first postseason appearance without donning the St. Louis Cardinals jersey, has been hitless through three games. In Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, Carpenter finished the game by going 0 for 4 with as many strikeouts as at-bats.

Carpenter hadn't played a game since Aug. 8 due to a foot fracture before he was inserted as a pinch-hitter in Game 2 of the ALDS in a 4-2 losing effort against the Cleveland Guardians.

With his struggles came the frustration of the New York Yankees fanbase, some of whom are calling for him to be dropped from the lineup.

Mike Carbone @MikeCarboneJr Matt Carpenter can’t see another at bat this postseason Matt Carpenter can’t see another at bat this postseason

Jay @RoanokeHokie Matt Carpenter has been absolute ass tonight. #Yankees Matt Carpenter has been absolute ass tonight. #Yankees

Matt Sterling @KCP_Sterls @MikeCarboneJr Carpenter made a great story, but his timing is waaay off right now. Righties hit Pressly better than lefties though (not much 104 OPS+ vs 96 OPS+). Kind of a flaw when your righty bench options to PH are Peraza who is being used to run and Higgy. @MikeCarboneJr Carpenter made a great story, but his timing is waaay off right now. Righties hit Pressly better than lefties though (not much 104 OPS+ vs 96 OPS+). Kind of a flaw when your righty bench options to PH are Peraza who is being used to run and Higgy.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Joey Gallo came back in the form of Matt Carpenter Joey Gallo came back in the form of Matt Carpenter https://t.co/Lbg2xPB9lR

Bellows-Barzal-Wahlstrom @dilly_fran Matt Carpenter is Proof that Yankee fans don’t know Anything. #yankees coming from a Yankee fan Matt Carpenter is Proof that Yankee fans don’t know Anything. #yankees coming from a Yankee fan

Having spent more than eight weeks on the shelf, it is understandable that Matt Carpenter might not be up to speed with the proceedings yet. This is at least what the other portion of the Yankees fans are taking into consideration.

Kim 🤌🏽 @2kimtoo

No way. Yankees Videos @snyyankees "I wasn't very good today. But if you try to take the positive out of it, I saw a lot of pitches"



- Matt Carpenter "I wasn't very good today. But if you try to take the positive out of it, I saw a lot of pitches"- Matt Carpenter https://t.co/55KwExMsQ3 No way am I giving up on Matt Carpenter.No way. twitter.com/snyyankees/sta… No way am I giving up on Matt Carpenter. No way. twitter.com/snyyankees/sta…

JordanJDwyer69 @JDwyer69 The next person I see talking shit about Matt Carpenter is gonna get it The next person I see talking shit about Matt Carpenter is gonna get it

AG @AG09200 A bit confused as to why everyone is jumping on the Matt Carpenter hate train all of a sudden. Yes the guy had a very bad night on the plate but this shouldn’t exempt the rest of the damn team. 17K’s as a team yet where’s their blame. Almost everyone is at fault. A bit confused as to why everyone is jumping on the Matt Carpenter hate train all of a sudden. Yes the guy had a very bad night on the plate but this shouldn’t exempt the rest of the damn team. 17K’s as a team yet where’s their blame. Almost everyone is at fault.

After Wednesday's 4-2 loss against the Astros, Carpenter expressed his disappointment with his performance. The slugger stated that if there could be a silver lining, it's that he saw a lot of pitches during the game, implying that he's starting to get the hang of things.

Matt Carpenter's postseason career

Carpenter was a legend in St. Louis.

Matt Carpenter made his first playoff appearance (which hasn't turned out well so far) for the New York Yankees. This is the slugger's seventh appearance in the postseason and his fifth in a league championship series.

Carpenter owns a slash line of .220/.294/.396 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in the postseason. As shown by his playoff stats, the former outfielder (now being primarily utilized as a designated hitter) is not the most trustworthy bat during the postseason.

Carpenter still has a lot of opportunities left to rectify his record in the playoffs. The next game of the series is on Thursday night, and the Yankees will need a win if they don't want to dig themselves into a 2-0 hole.

The Yankees last won a World Series in 2009, and this season could be their best bet to breakthrough and claim the franchise's 28th title.

