Matt Carpenter contract: Breaking down Padres infielder's salary details in 2023

Matt Carpenter's addition to the San Diego Padres this offseason was expected to add depth to an already strong batting lineup. That hasn't been the case yet as Carpenter has struggled all season long.

Matt Carpenter spent the initial 12 years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He achieved relative success with them, being named an All-Star three times in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He moved to the Texas Rangers with a minor league contract in 2021 November before joining the New York Yankees roster for a year in 2022.

Carpenter then moved from the Bronx to San Diego in the recent offseason. His contract had a base offer of $3.5 million along with an additional signing bonus of $3 million. For the player option in 2024, it is a base salary of $5,500,000.

The 37-year-old failed to show any glimpses of his past and hasn't made the most of his opportunities. He was dropped from the batting lineup in a recent game against the San Francisco Giants.

His utility has dropped this season, batting just .179 with 26 RBIs from 145 at-bats and striking out 55 times.

Matt Carpenter was filled with gratitude after spending a year in New York

Even though he battled much of last season with an injury, Matt Carpenter was satisfied that he got the opportunity to represent the pinstripes uniform of the Yankees.

“Just a special year, all in all. One, just to get the opportunity to come here and put on this uniform and play for this franchise and this city. I mean, it’s something I’ll never forget. My kids, my family, we still talk about it, what a great ride it was. I’m super-thankful and so grateful I got that chance,” Carpenter said at the end of the season.

Carpenter's current team are languishing fourth in the NL West with a 35-38 record. However, the Yankees aren't further away either as they are third in the AL East.

