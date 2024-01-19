Matt Carpenter Contract: Exploring salary details of All-Star infielder following Cardinals reunion

After spending eleven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Matt Carpenter is a red bird again. The NL Central club has decided to bring the veteran back for what could quite possibly be his final season in MLB.

On January 19, the Cards announced that they would be signing the 38-year old utility man to a one-year deal. Carpenter previously played on the team from 2011 until 2021, and is one of the most widely-recognized and beloved members of the team who still plays.

"The #STLCards have signed Matt Carpenter to a one-year contract for 2024" - 101 ESPN St. Louis

A 13th round pick by the team back in 2009, Carpenter made his MLB debut in 2011, the same season that the St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series. In 2013, Carpenter began to gain widespread attention after hitting .318/.392/.481 with 11 home runs and 78 RBIs. Additionally, that season also saw the Texas-native lead the NL in runs, hits and doubles.

After the 2021 season, Carpenter's option for the following season was declined by the Cards, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. In 2022, he signed a deal with the New York Yankees, with whom he hit .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs through 47 games in 2022. After that, he signed with the Padres, who soon traded him to the Atlanta Braves.

"Never forget Matt Carpenter’s historic 3 HR, 2 2B game against the Cubs in 2018. #STLCards" - STL Sports Central

Under the terms of his new deal with the Cardinals, Carpenter will be paid $740,000, just a hair above the league minimum. However, due to a player option inherited during his time with the Padres, the Atlanta Braves will be on the hook for an additional $5.5 million.

Matt Carpenter's victory lap in St. Louis will draw nostalgic fans

After the Cardinals recorded their first last-place divisional finish since 1990 in 2023, fans will undoubtedly be looking for pieces that remind them of a bygone era in which winning came easier. By acquiring Carpenter the team is able to emulate their past at a discounted price.

He may not be an Albert Pujols, who came back to the Cardinals for his final season of 2022 after a ten-year hiatus, but Matt Carpenter's name is still very well-known among Cards fans. Perhaps he will be able to recreate some of that magic before he announces his inevitable retirement.

