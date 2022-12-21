Matt Carpenter signs with the Padres: How does the former Yankee's addition benefit the San Diego Padres?

The San Diego Padres have reached a one-year deal with free agent Matt Carpenter, which includes a 2024 player option. The deal, which is valued at $12 million, will see Carpenter make $3.5 million for the 2023 season with a $3 million signing bonus. If Carpenter picks up his option for 2024, he is set to make $5.5 million for the season.

.At 37-years-old, Carpenter revived his career late in the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, hitting 15 home runs in 47 games before breaking his foot in August. The three-time All-Star's career resurgence seemingly came out of nowhere, as Carpenter's time in the MLB appeared to be behind him.

From 2020-2021, Carpenter played only 180 games, hitting only a .176 batting average with a .605 OPS during that time. He also only added 7 home runs and 45 RBIs, while recording 125 strikeouts.

To begin the 2022 season, Matt Carpenter signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, before being cut on May 19th. A week later, Carpenter agreed to a major league deal with the New York Yankees, becoming the first player to hit six or more home runs in his first 10 games with the team.

Through 47 games with the Yankees, Carpenter hit a seemingly impossible .305 batting average with a career-high 1.138 OPS. The 12-year veteran slugged 15 home runs and 38 RBIs with the "Bronx Bombers" before breaking his foot on August 8th, after fouling a ball off his left foot.

While Carpenter will be unable to perform at the same level for the San Diego Padres in 2023, if he can capture some of his form from last season, the veteran could be a boost in their quest for a World Series.

He should be the favorite to be the designated hitter for the Padres, however, he has played more than 1,900 innings at second base in his career. Even though he is at the tail end of his MLB career, he could fill in for spot starts in the infield for the Friars.

Matt Carpenter's achievements in the MLB

During his 12-year major league career (11 with the St. Louis Cardinals), Carpenter has been selected to the All-Star team three times, as well as winning the 2013 National League Silver Slugger award for second basemen. That same year, he finished fourth in the NL MVP voting, behind only Andrew McCutchen, Paul Goldschmidt, and Yadier Molina.

In 1,376 career games, Carpenter has maintained a career .263 batting average with 170 home runs, 613 RBIs, and 1192 hits.

