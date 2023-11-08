Matt Chapman Free Agency: 5 potential landing spots for in-demand 4x Gold Glove winner

Matt Chapman’s entry into free agency sparks considerable interest as the star third baseman explores his options for a new MLB contract.

Chapman's defensive prowess has remained undisputed throughout his time with the Oakland Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays, evidenced by his fourth Gold Glove Award this year. However, Chapman’s offensive performance has been inconsistent, leaving room for potential growth with a new squad.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Chapman attended the GM meetings this offseason, engaging in conversations with several teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here’s a speculative look at the top five potential landing spots for Matt Chapman:

#5. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have already presented Matt Chapman with a qualifying offer. Chapman has until November 14 to make a decision on the $20.325 million offer.

Heyman has identified Chapman as a significant target for Toronto, and the team could indeed secure his return, capitalizing on his fondness for the franchise. The Blue Jays may find Chapman’s veteran presence invaluable despite possessing internal third-base prospects.

Expand Tweet

#4. New York Mets

Matt Chapman’s next destination could also be the New York Mets, owned by the ambitious Steve Cohen. David Stearns’ arrival as the president of baseball operations could signal aggressive moves, and Chapman’s elite defense would complement star shortstop Francisco Lindor. This acquisition would assert the Mets’ determination to vie for supremacy in the NL East.

Expand Tweet

#3. San Francisco Giants

A nostalgic homecoming to California with the San Francisco Giants could be enticing for Chapman.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the Giants’ need at third base aligns with Chapman’s availability. After a less-than-stellar offseason, Chapman’s signing could be a statement of intent for the club looking to bolster its roster.

#2. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks’ surprising World Series run positions them as an attractive destination for Chapman.

Expand Tweet

A resident of Scottsdale, Chapman’s transition would be seamless, and his acquisition would represent a significant improvement over Emmanuel Rivera. This could very well solidify Diamondbacks’ ambition to remain strong contenders in the postseason.

#1. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are poised for significant changes, demonstrated by hiring Craig Counsell as manager. With the team’s willingness to invest, Chapman might find himself in Chicago, filling a critical infield gap.

Chapman could be a major upgrade over Cubs’ current infielders Nick Madrigal and Patrick Wisdom.

The forthcoming offseason moves will undoubtedly be watched with keen interest as teams bid for the best third baseman on the market.