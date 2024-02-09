Matt Chapman Rumors: 2 teams emerging to be possible destinations for star infielder, per insider

Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Matt Chapman is still a free agent, as MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that two National League teams are actively seeking out the highly sought-after third baseman this offseason.

The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs are expected to be the ballclubs leading the race to sign Chapman for the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

The heavily vested interest in Chapman by San Francisco is not sudden. Jon Heyman first linked the two parties on Nov. 16. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has a few more ties inside the Giants organization as well.

When the Oakland Athletics selected Chapman in 2014, current Giants manager Bob Melvin was Chapman's skipper. Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for the Giants, was with the A's when Matt played at third base for Oakland, where he teamed up with Matt Olson and Marcus Semien to make it to the postseason consecutively in 2018 and 2019.

The Chicago Cubs may be able to get a better deal with Matt Chapman if they are unable to re-sign their ace OF, Cody Bellinger. The fact that Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays third base for the Blue Jays is one aspect that could affect the deal.

The Blue Jays should sign Bellinger, and now that Cody is off the market, the Cubs should be able to entice Chapman with a greater offer than what most other ballclubs are willing to provide to the 30-year-old OF.

Last year, this squad was essentially constructed around defense, and Dansby Swanson and Chapman would further shut down the left side of the infield if Chicago managed to sign Chapman for the 2024 MLB season.

Despite a frail 2023 MLB season, Matt Chapman will add the necessary zing to a struggling roster in 2024

Over the past few seasons, Matt Chapman has established himself as one of baseball's best defensive and power-hitting third basemen.

Though his 17 home runs and 54 RBIs with the Blue Jays last year were his lowest in a complete season since his first year with the Athletics in 2017, he did lose some power at the plate in 2023, but maintained his agility in the infield while on defense.

Matt Chapman in the infield for the Blue Jays last season

Since 2018, Chapman has made an average of 149 appearances per year. His lifetime batting average is .240, but he has a .790 OPS and 31.2 WAR. Throughout his career, Matt Chapman has averaged 5.8 WAR, 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and 36 doubles per 162 games played in the big leagues.

