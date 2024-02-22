Matt Chapman Rumors: Mariners expected to be out on star infielder after GM's recent comments, per report

General manager Justin Hollinder of the Seattle Mariners has hinted that the organization would not be pursuing star infielder Matt Chapman. Hollinder’s recent remarks suggest a reluctance to make major additions to the present squad, despite persistent speculations linking Chapman to the Mariners.

According reports, Hollinder expressed satisfaction with the Mariners’ current lineup:

“Our roster feels pretty set right now. I don’t want to rule anything out, but I think it’s very likely that the core group that we have right now remains the core group. There’s likely not a big add over the next couple weeks.”

Chapman was purportedly touted as a potential signing by the Seattle Mariners to take Eugenio Suarez’s place at third base. Luis Urias and Josh Rojas from a platoon as utility infielders under the current plan, which raises questions about their offensive and defensive potential.

Matt Chapman, a two-time Platinum Glove winner and four-time Gold Glove winner, is well-known for his outstanding defense at third base. Even thouth he batted just .240 in the prior season, his outstanding glove and power at the plate allowed him to rank among the top players at his position with a 4.4 WAR.

Three other teams are considered favorites to land Matt Chapman.

There are a few other teams that may sign Chapman now that the Mariners have apparently chosen not to pursue him, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, and a return to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The hallmark of the Mariners’ off-season maneuvers have been quiet but calculated maneuvers. Catcher Mitch Garver and outfielders Mitch Haniger and Luke Raley are among the players they acquired.

The expected contract calue for Chapman is between $95 million and $103 million, with a duration of five to six years. However, competition may arise if any team decides to sign a shorter-term agreement. As Opening Day approaches, there is still speculation on where Matt Chapman will land.

