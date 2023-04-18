Matt Chapman Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Toronto Blue Jays batter after red hot start to MLB season

When it comes to trade rumors involving Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays, it may simply be a case of moving a pending free agent instead of losing him for nothing. While trading Chapman may not be a popular decision among Blue Jays fans, it may make the most sense from a business standpoint.

Here's his 4th. Everything else is going rather poorly, but Matt Chapman just keeps hitting.

"Everything else is going rather poorly, but Matt Chapman just keeps hitting. Here's his 4th. #BlueJays" - @KeeganMatheson

Matt Chapman has been excellent for Toronto this season, however, taking into account his offensive struggles in recent years, the Blue Jays may be able to cash in. The Blue Jays also have one of the top third base prospects in their system, Addison Barger, which may mean Chapman may not be in the team's future plans.

Here is a look at three teams that may look to acquire the veteran thrid baseman.

The New York Mets may look at Matt Chapman

According to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, the New York Mets may look to Chapman as a replacement for Eduardo Escobar. Much like the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets have one of the top third base prospects in the game, Brett Baty. While his sample size in the MLB is limited, Baty has not performed at the potential superstar level that many project for him.

Given the New York Mets' World Series aspirations after their record-breaking spending spree this offseason, owner Steve Cohen will likely lean toward the veteran rather than wait for a prospect to develop. While Baty will certainly be the future of the hot corner for the Mets, their goal is to win now, which is why Chapman could be an attractive addition.

The Chicago Cubs could be contenders to land Matt Chapman

While the Chicago Cubs may not be World Series contenders, the front office has made their intentions of reaching the postseason known. After winning the World Series in 2016, the Cubs have not been in the playoffs since 2020.

Chapman could find himself in a versatile, veteran lineup that features veterans such as Dansby Swanson, Trey Mancini, and Patrick Wisdom. The Chicago Cubs may also look to extend him if he is acquired as they don't have many top third base prospects.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could add Chapman

One of the most successful franchises in recent years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have never been a team to sit idly by. The team currently has Max Muncy manning the hot corner with Miguel Vargas and Miguel Rojas manning second base and shortstop.

If the Dodgers were to acquire Chapman, they could move Muncy back to second base and allow the defensively superior Chapman to play third. The Dodgers seemingly have an endless supply of young prospects that they could move in a trade, which could pique the Toronto Blue Jays' interest.

While many believe the Dodgers have made many of their recent moves based on the pursuit of Shohei Ohtani this upcoming offseason, Chapman's expiring contract could fit perfectly with their plan of shedding salary to sign Ohtani.

