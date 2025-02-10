Matt Holliday reacts to special edition baseball card ft. 7x All-Star & Orioles rising star son Jackson Holliday

Seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday made his mark in the majors from 2004 to 2018 for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees. His son, Jackson Holliday, who was picked first overall in the 2022 MLB draft, followed in the footsteps of his father by making his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

Interestingly, Matt's second son, Ethan will also soon be drafted in the majors this year. He is expected to be a top pick in 2025, just like his brother. The Holliday name will therefore continue to build its legacy in years to come.

On Sunday, baseball card company Topps released their latest series featuring Jackson and his father, Matt. The special edition Golden Mirror Image Variation Short Print card captures the father-son duo hugging each other on the field.

Matt proudly shared the image of the card on his social media story. In the background, he inserted artist Sworn's "Keep Going" song which was released in 2020.

Matt Holliday's Instagram story

When was the heartfelt embrace between Jackson Holliday and Matt Holliday took place?

The photo on the Topps card captures a special moment from Aug. 30, when the Baltimore Orioles arrived at Coors Field to face the Colorado Rockies.

Matt Holliday, a former Rockies player, threw the first pitch to his son, Jackson Holliday. After the pitch, they shared a heartfelt hug, which is the scene depicted on the Topps card.

Holliday Sr. wore the Rockies jersey on that day.

“It’s very special,” Holliday said via AP. “It’s kind of hard to explain growing up watching my dad play here for so long. I’m glad to be able to be here at the end of the year, and just excited to have a bunch of family and friends.”

This is the same place where Jackson learned baseball under his dad, who used to bring him and his brother Ethan along for some practices.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Matt said. “It doesn’t seem like that long ago, Jackson was running around here. We’re playing with a Wiffle ball, and now he’s got a chance to play on this field. Just have a lot of fond memories here, obviously, as a family and with Jackson. To get a chance to come and watch him play on this field is pretty surreal.”

The entire Holliday family, including their mother Leslee, were present for the special occasion.

