Shohei Ohtani seldom fails to impress. Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers witnessed yet another display of greatness from the Angels star.

The Detroit Tigers have now lost all three games in their series with the Angels following their 11-4 double-header loss on Thursday, having lost 6-0 a day before. The Angels are now only three games behind in the American League Wild Card race.

Ohtani pitched a complete game shutout in Game 1 of the double header on Wednesday. In the second, he belted two runs, becoming the first player to achieve the feat in over 50 years. While registering his first complete game shutout, the Angels ace threw 111 pitches and recorded eight strikeouts.

Matt Manning struck out the two-way phenom on three back-to-back fastballs, while Ohtani shut him down with a five-run second inning. Both of Ohtani’s 37th and 38th season homers came off Manning.

Eduardo Escobar and Ohtani registered two home runs off Manning in the fourth inning. MLB Reporter Jason Beck posted on Twitter about what Manning had to say about the Angels star.

Jason Beck @beckjason Matt Manning on Shohei Ohtani: "He probably had the greatest day of baseball that anyone has ever seen today. It was incredible. I'm proud I didn't shy away from it. Even when I got behind in the count, I went right at him. Tip your cap. It is what it is."

Shohei Ohtani on course to clinch AL MVP title for second time

Ohtani has a record of 9-5 along with a 3.43 ERA and 156 strikeouts. He also owns a .296 batting average with a league-leading 36 home runs along with 77 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

The 29-year-old is on course to become the AL MVP for the second time. It's completely understandable why the Los Angeles Angels do not want to trade Shohei Ohtani, a player who is in his prime.