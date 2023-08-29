Matt McLain injury update: Health status and expected recovery timeline of Reds rookie star placed on IL

The Cincinnati Reds will be without their break-out rookie Matt McLain for the foreseeable future as the club has placed the infielder on the 10-day IL.

The 23-year-old will be sidelined after suffering a right oblique strain, which could leave him with a small window to return to the lineup before the end of the season.

"Matt McLain heads to the IL with an oblique strain. He has a case as the Reds’ team MVP this year. Now, the Reds are missing Fraley, India and McLain. It’s a big piece of adversity for a Reds team in a playoff chase." - @CharlieG__

One of the most notoriously unpredictable injuries to recover from is one that involves the oblique. The fact that there is roughly one month remaining in the regular season could make it difficult for Matt McLain to return this season. If he only misses the minimum amount of time, he could be back for the final few weeks of the year.

It's a disappointing update for the Cincinnati Reds' rookie, who has been performing like a star in his first season in the MLB. Through 89 games this season, McLain has maintained a solid .290 batting average with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

McLain's injury is a major blow to the Cincinnati Reds' playoff hopes, as the team has been in a bit of a funk lately. Even though the Reds sit only 1.5 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot, they have posted a 5-5 record in their last ten games. Currently, the Arizona Diamondbacks hold the final National League postseason berth.

"The Giants sit 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot. Next up: HUGE Reds series" - @KNBR

Matt McLain joins a growing list of injured Reds players as the playoff race tightens

Not only have the Cincinnati Reds struggled to win consistently lately, but they have also been forced to endure the injury bug with only a month left in the season. Matt McLain joins a growing list of injured starters which includes Joey Votto, Nick Lodolo, Jonathan India, Jake Fraley, and Tejay Antone.

"Jonathan India To Remain On 10-Day IL Until At Least September" - @mlbtraderumors

If the right oblique strain does keep McLain out for a large portion of the remainder of the season, it will be a disappointing close to a fantastic first season. The Cincinnati Reds have put the league on notice this year, so teams would be wise to keep an eye on them next season.