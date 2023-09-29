Matt Olson continues to raise the bar for Braves, sets new franchise record for most RBIs in a season

Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson continued his record breaking season in the MLB, smashing his 54th home run of the season against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The Braves went on to take a 4-1 lead at the bottom of the second inning and put themselves in a commanding position heading into the third. Olson extended his lead at the top of the HR chart and also set the Braves' fanchise record for highest RBIs with 136 for the season.

Matt Olson made his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics and quickly established himself as a more than capable hitter. In 2022, Olson was traded to the Braves in return for four players and went on to sign an 8-year extension worth $168 million. During his short career, he has won two Golden Glove awards and made two All-Star appearances.

However, this year has no doubt been the breakthrough season for him as continues to hit big into the final weekend of the season. Olson took his season's HR tally to 54 just days after breaking the franchise record for highest HRs set by Andruw Jones in 2005, joining the 50-HR club in the process. His 54th came against the Cubs on Thursday, a two-run homer that set the franchise record for 136 RBIs in a single season.

Braves offence takes charge of the game after Matt Olson's historic home run

Quite suitably, Matt Olson started the scoring for the Atlanta Braves with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give his team the lead against the Chicago Cubs.

Apart from the record-breaking RBI in the history of the club, the rest of their offence also stepped up to get the job done. Michael Harris II recorded an RBI double before Ronald Acuna Jr.'s RBI single extended the lead in the second. Then Austin Riley scored on an error in the third inning, making the score 5-1 for the evening.