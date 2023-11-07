In any other year Matt Olson's stats would have been enough to earn him an MVP award. But this season was such with so many individuals giving their best that Olson's season might do down as the most underrated in history.

Matt Olson finished with a franchise record 54 home runs and 139 RBIs for the Atlanta Braves. He was exemplary at the box and was the league's home run leader. Yet the names on the list of finalists for the NL MVP belong to his teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Ronald Acuna Jr is the favourite to win the award after recording the first 40-70 record in MLB's history. The Braves star led the NL in runs (149), hits (217), on-base percentage (.416) and OPS (1.012). He won the NL MVP of the month award three times.

Mookie Betts outshined as the leadoff hitter for the Dodgers hitting a career record hone runs with 39. He slashed 307/.408/.579 with 79 extra base hits. Betts' partner Freddie Freeman equally supported him with the setting a franchise record in 59 doubles and most since 1936 in the league and added 29 home runs.

Braves fans were livid after the announcements were made as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

Matt Olson will go down as MLB's most deserving MVP to not win

After a stellar season at the plate, Matt Olson would have expected to at least be part of the top three for the NL MVP award. Considering the other two players apart from the obvious choice are Dodgers players Betts and Freeman fans do have the right to question.

The MVP award also depends on whether a team makes a deep run into the playoffs. Had the Dodgers outshined the Braves in that regard, both their finalist additions would have been completely justified. But LA were also eliminated at the NLDS stage same as Atlanta. This makes Matt Olson a deserving candidate to not even be nominated.