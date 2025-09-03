Matt Shaw's wife Daniella embraces summer vibes in radiant bikini during her Dana Point photoshoot, captured through Kristianna Saleh's lens

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw's wife, Danielle, shared snaps on Instagram from her photoshoot at Dana Point on Tuesday. She posted a carousel of pictures, which were captured by Kristianna Saleh.Danielle wore a white two-piece swimsuit with multicolor print. She completed the look with a white cover-up around her arm and posed with a glowing smile.&quot;The best time with @krissy! ⭐️,&quot; Danielle wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another post, Danielle shared pictures wearing a swimsuit with red strap details paired with denim jeans.&quot;Berry sweet! 🍰🍓,&quot; Danielle wrote.Danielle also shared a photo her posing by the shore.&quot;sunkissed! 📷 @krissy,&quot; Danielle wrote.She posted a carousel on Aug. 24, featuring her trip to Dana Point, California. It included snaps with Cade Horton’s wife, Blaire Horton, Kyle Tucker’s wife, Samantha, and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend, Hailey, at Happyjewels. In one of the photos, Shaw and Danielle drank coffee and posed for a selfie.&quot;lil trip to the west coast☀️🪼🫶🏼🏝️🦪,&quot; Danielle wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShaw and Danielle tied the knot in February in a court wedding. Danielle shared a clip from the event on her Instagram.Matt Shaw's wife, Danielle, shared a post about the game against the PiratesAtlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs - Source: GettyMatt Shaw's wife, Danielle, posted a photo from the Cubs' game at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago won 4-3.In the fifth inning, Shaw made a leaping snug catch to stop Tommy Pham from getting a hit. The snap featured Danielle and her husband in the stands. She wore a blue top with a jacket and a denim skirt, while Shaw had a Cubs T-shirt on with white trousers.&quot;cubbies!⭐️,&quot; Danielle wrote on Instagram.Shaw debuted for Chicago in the Tokyo series in March. He is enjoying a solid rookie season, with a .230 batting average, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs.