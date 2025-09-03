  • home icon
Matt Shaw's wife Daniella embraces summer vibes in radiant bikini during her Dana Point photoshoot, captured through Kristianna Saleh's lens

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 03, 2025 18:00 GMT
Matt Shaw with his wife.(Via Instagram)
Matt Shaw with his wife (image credits: instagram/daniellemaryshaw)

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw's wife, Danielle, shared snaps on Instagram from her photoshoot at Dana Point on Tuesday. She posted a carousel of pictures, which were captured by Kristianna Saleh.

Danielle wore a white two-piece swimsuit with multicolor print. She completed the look with a white cover-up around her arm and posed with a glowing smile.

"The best time with @krissy! ⭐️," Danielle wrote.
In another post, Danielle shared pictures wearing a swimsuit with red strap details paired with denim jeans.

"Berry sweet! 🍰🍓," Danielle wrote.

Danielle also shared a photo her posing by the shore.

"sunkissed! 📷 @krissy," Danielle wrote.

She posted a carousel on Aug. 24, featuring her trip to Dana Point, California. It included snaps with Cade Horton’s wife, Blaire Horton, Kyle Tucker’s wife, Samantha, and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend, Hailey, at Happyjewels. In one of the photos, Shaw and Danielle drank coffee and posed for a selfie.

"lil trip to the west coast☀️🪼🫶🏼🏝️🦪," Danielle wrote on Instagram.
Shaw and Danielle tied the knot in February in a court wedding. Danielle shared a clip from the event on her Instagram.

Matt Shaw's wife, Danielle, shared a post about the game against the Pirates

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

Matt Shaw's wife, Danielle, posted a photo from the Cubs' game at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago won 4-3.

In the fifth inning, Shaw made a leaping snug catch to stop Tommy Pham from getting a hit. The snap featured Danielle and her husband in the stands. She wore a blue top with a jacket and a denim skirt, while Shaw had a Cubs T-shirt on with white trousers.

"cubbies!⭐️," Danielle wrote on Instagram.

Shaw debuted for Chicago in the Tokyo series in March. He is enjoying a solid rookie season, with a .230 batting average, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs.

