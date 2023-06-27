Matthew Boyd Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Tigers pitcher placed on long-term IL

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd was taken out of the game early on Monday after pitching just 0.2 innings. He threw a wild pitch and catcher Jake Rogers noticed Boyd grimmacing, and called out the trainer. After a short conversation, Boyd left the game and Detroit turned to their bullpen.

Reports have come out stating Boyd has been placed on the 60-day IL as he needs Tommy John surgery, ending his season. It's a tough blow not only for the Tigers, but Boyd himself who was playing on a one-year deal this season.

Matthew Boyd had a 5-5 record on the season with a 5.45 ERA on 71 innings pitched. Last season, he only pitched in ten games as he was recovering from his flexor tendon surgery. This has to be frustrating for the hard-throwing righty.

With Boyd down for the season, Detroit needed to bring up an arm, and that is exactly what they did. Anthony Misiewicz has been promoted to take the spot of the injured starter.

With Matthew Boyd out, the Detroit Tigers have been bitten by the injury bug

Matthew Boyd isn't the only injury the Detroit Tigers are dealing with on the pitching front. Will Vest also injured himself during the game against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Vest landed awkwardly on his leg during one of his follow-throughs. After manager A.J. Hinch came out to check on him, Vest threw a test pitch, but it didn't look good. Hinch ended up pulling Vest to prevent further injury.

Given the news that Boyd needs Tommy John, the Tigers are hoping Vest's injury is only minor. If not, they'll have to quickly figure out what their plan is moving forward. While Boyd and Vest aren't star-studded names, they've been important to the team's success.

