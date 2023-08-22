Matthew Liberatore Injury Update: Cardinals pitcher knocked out of action by weight room mishap

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore for the foreseeable future after the 23-year-old suffered a back injury. Unfortunately for Liberatore, the injury did not occur during a game as the promising young pitcher hurt himself in the weight room.

The incident has left the Cardinals' starter with lower back tightness, sending Matthew Liberatore on the 15-day IL. In a corresponding move, the St. Louis Cardinals have recalled right-handed pitcher Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Memphis.

"#STLCards have selected RHP Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Memphis, per the club. LHP Matthew Liberatore has been placed on the 15-day Injured List. Liberatore had his start pushed back from Monday to Wednesday after hurting his back in the weight room. Now he goes on the IL." - @JohnDenton555

It's a disappointing update for Liberatore as he had the opportunity to establish himself as an everyday member of the Cardinals' pitching rotation. He was originally scheduled to pitch on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, however, his back has not recovered since the discomfort began.

It's been a difficult season for Liberatore, who was hoping to establish himself as an everyday MLB player this year. Through 50.0 innings with the St. Louis Cardinals this season, Liberatore has struggled, posting a 2-5 record with a dreadful 6.12 ERA and 1.640 WHIP.

Matthew Liberatore's injury stalls his opportunity to establish himself in the Cardinals' rotation

Even though he has struggled, there was a clear opportunity to prove himself given the fact that the club has moved on from several of its veteran starters. The Cardinals have been willing to test some of their young arms for the remainder of the season after sending Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles and Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers.

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals also promoted young pitcher Drew Rom to the MLB for a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rom was acquired by the club in the trade that saw Flaherty move to Baltimore.

"We have acquired LHP Matthew Liberatore and C Edgardo Rodriguez from Tampa Bay in exchange for OF José Martínez and OF Randy Arozarena. Liberatore, 20, was the Rays' 2018 first round draft pick and is regarded as a Top 50 overall prospect." - @Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore was acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 2020 regular season in a deal that has aged rather poorly. The Cardinals landed the young pitcher by sending Randy Arozarena and Jose Martinez to the Tampa Bay Rays. Since then, he has struggled to live up to his potential, whereas Arozarena has become one of the top outfielders in the MLB.