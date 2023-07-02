Max Clark Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats, and projected pick for Franklin standout 

High school senior Max Clark is making quite the splash. Despite being just eighteen, Clark is a promising multi-sport athlete who will make his presence known in the big leagues one day.

A senior at Franklin High School in Indiana, Clark is eligible to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, which will take place in Seattle on July, concurrent with the league's All-Star weekend.

In 28 games for his school this year, Clark has been his team's best hitter by a mile. An outfielder, Clark has hit a whopping .646 this season with 9 doubles, six home runs and 33 RBIs. Already, he is displaying the kind of dominance that is expected at the pro level.

In addition to his baseball skill, Max Clark is also on his school's varsity football team, where he plays quarterback, as well as the basketball team, where he is his school's star point guard.

On June 28, Clark was awarded the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year Award, an honor given to the best high school baseball players across the USA. Former winners of the honor include Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and the legendary Alex Rodriguez.

"Who is Max Clark? The top-ranked High School prospect is one of the most interesting & exciting players in recent baseball history. So we flew to Franklin, Indiana to watch him play in-person. SPOILER ALERT: He did not disappoint." - Dan Sarniento

Active on social media, Max Clark has over 600,000 followers on popular online platform TikTok. This has allowed him to gain a rather large fan following, some of whom travel hours to catch a glimpse of the center fielder in action for his high school team.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates are unlikely to select Clark with their first overall pick, he has the potential to go high in the draft. A big, slugging center fielder who has drawn comparisons to Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, do not be surprised to see Clark gain some traction in the first round.

Max Clark still has some time to wait before his MLB debut

While Max Clark's skills are undeniable, there is still consderable room between his current position and the one he aspires to. Most draft picks do not see an MLB field for years after they are drafted, and Clark will likely need to go through some experience-building in the minor leagues before he is truly ready, regardless of what lucky team picks him up later this month.

