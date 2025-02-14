Max Fried gives honest verdict on Gerrit Cole after joining Yankees in a $218,000,000 deal

One of the New York Yankees' biggest signings this offseason was inking Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million contract. It was the largest contract in major league history given to a southpaw.

A few days ago, Fried reported to the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa, Florida. There, he met former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, who's expected to lead the rotation come Opening Day.

During the press conference, Fried made his feelings known about working alongside Cole in 2025 and beyond.

"You're talking about one of the best pitchers we've had over the last 10 or so years," Fried told reporters.

"He's got a Cy Young, and he consistently seems to be in the conversation for the best pitchers in the world. Year in and year out, he knows exactly what he needs to do to be successful, and he's extremely knowledgeable and talented.

"So, to be able to just sit and watch him work, observe his routine, and see the way he goes about his preparation and everything—I'm going to do as much as I can to soak up as much as I can. And yeah, I mean, at the end of the day, we're here to win. Anything I can learn from him that I can add to my game, I'm all ears."

Max Fried highlights "common denominators" he shares with fellow Yankees ace Gerrit Cole

Max Fried and Gerrit Cole are both accomplished pitchers, sharing eight All-Star selections combined. Both have regularly came up in Cy Young voting and will hold enormous responsibility on their shoulders to take the Yankees back to the World Series.

During the press conference, Max Fried was asked about the differences and common points between the two in terms of pitching.

"It's definitely a different game than mine," Fried told reporters. "He's that prototypical power pitcher—big fastball, big swing-and-miss—he's struck out over 300 guys in a season. That's impressive. And he's an extremely imposing, competitive guy on the mound. As far as overlapping stuff to that extent, it might be a little different.

"But the mentality of being able to take the ball, be competitive, and go win games is something that, no matter who you are, what kind of stuff you have, or the kind of pitcher you are, there are common denominators there."

Both pitchers have joined the spring training facility and are getting their arms ready for the 2025 season.

