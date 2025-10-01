  • home icon
  • “Max Fried’s your guy!” - Justin Verlander’s brother baffled as Yankees topple ace pitcher in crucial outing vs. Red Sox

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 01, 2025 01:13 GMT
The New York Yankees put their best foot forward with Max Fried on the mound for Game of the AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Fried, who faced off against regular-season strikeout leader Garrett Crochet, shut out the Red Sox over six innings. However, the Yankees ace was taken out of the game in the seventh inning because of an elevated pitch count.

The decision to remove Fried from the mound baffled veteran pitcher Justin Verlander's brother Ben. The MLB analyst made his feelings known on X:

"Max Fried was dominating. Wasn’t getting touched. Yet was taken out of the game because of a pitch count. Hindsight is always 20/20 but I just don’t think it was the smart move. He’s your guy. Let him get out of the inning. Could cost the Yankees their season."
Ben wanted the Yankees ace to finish the seventh inning to save the bullpen. Sure enough, the Yankees conceded two runs in the seventh to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. Alex Bregman added another run in the top of the ninth to make it 3-1 as the Yankees' bullpen surrendered the advantage after Fried's exit.

