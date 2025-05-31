Max Fried takes accountability for outing vs. Dodgers in Yankees 8-5 loss

The LA Dodgers took one of the American League's best pitchers on a wild ride. New York Yankees southpaw Max Fried lasted five innings on the road, allowing eight hits and six runs. He was taken deep twice, both by Dodgers leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Ad

His subpar outing led to the Yankees losing the game 8-5. This was Fried's first loss of the season and his ERA spiked from 1.29 to 1.92.

After the game, Fried chose not to hide behind anything and was ready to take the blame for the team's loss at Dodger Stadium. Fried said his command was awful.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mostly just execution — leaving balls in the middle of the plate, not hitting the locations I wanted," Fried told reporters. "And when you're facing a good team with good hitters, they're going to make you pay for it.

Ad

Trending

"They're good players. Obviously, a big core group of them won the World Series last year, and they know how to win games. I felt like the guys did a great job tonight putting up early runs, and for the most part, I just didn’t do my job."

Fried was also impressed by Shohei Ohtani, who made him account for both of his pitching mistakes of pitching up and inside the plate.

Ad

"I wasn’t trying to go up — I wasn’t trying to go up, and he's a good hitter. I made two mistakes in the same spot, and he hit them out," Fried said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Fried will need to forget this outing

Max Fried cannot dwell much upon the mistakes he made on Friday and would rather be focused on achieving goals next time. While Fried regrets he didn't live up to the team's expectations, the competitor in him will help him move on.

"I mean, I'm a competitor. I want to go out there and win, so the fact that we had a lead and I gave it up a couple times — it’s not going to sit well with me," Fried said. "But you’ve just got to be able to use it as motivation to go out next time and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Max Fried also told reporters that he will analyze his mistakes on where he went wrong. He also appreciated the effort of Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who had a home run, double and a great catch in right field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More