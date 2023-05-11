Max Fried Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for injured Braves pitcher

Max Fried is a talented pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, but his recent stint on the injury list has highlighted the importance of having a strong starting pitching depth. Fried's contract with the Braves is active until 2024.

With Fried’s injury concerns, the Braves may need to consider other options to fill the gap in their rotation.

Here are three possible landing spots for Max Fried:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Atlanta Braves

Although Fried is currently on the injured list, the Braves should still be considered the top landing spot for him. Fried is a valuable asset to the Braves, and they should do everything in their power to keep him in their rotation.

They have a strong starting pitching depth with Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton, and they can use this depth to manage Fried’s workload and minimize his injury risk.

Max Fried could stay with the Braves and sign a contract extension in 2024.

#2 New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are a team that could use a left-handed pitcher like Fried in their rotation. They have been struggling with their starting pitching this season, and Fried could be a valuable addition to their rotation.

The Yankees have a strong bullpen, and they can use their bullpen to manage Fried’s workload and minimize his injury risk.

#3 San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have not had the best start to the season. Their pitching staff as well as their bullpen could be improved by the addition of an ace with the quality of Fried.

Although adding Fried could mean a risky investment for the Giants, he could also be the addition the Giants need for playoff contention.

The San Francisco Giants could use a pitcher like Max Fried in their rotation

Fried could be a valuable asset to any team that needs a left-handed pitcher in their rotation. Although he has injury concerns, he is still a talented pitcher who can make a big impact on any team.

Staying with the Braves or moving to New York or San Francisco could help all involved to reach more success in the future.

Poll : 0 votes