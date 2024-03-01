Max Kranick Injury Update: Mets pitcher's hamstring strain rules out potential Opening Day start 

New York Mets right-handed pitcher Max Kranick is reported to have a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, rendering him to start the season on the injured list. According to The Athletic's Tim Britton, the pitcher will need seven to 10 days to recover and sometime after that to build back.

Their starting rotation leader, Kodai Senga, will also start the season on the injured list due to a posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder. Moreover, David Peterson will also be out on Opening Day due to hip surgery. The recent news of Kranick has hit the Mets badly, given they will be without several of their rotational arms to start the season.

The Mets starting rotation currently includes José Quintana, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Adrian Houser, with one spot up for grabs. The options to fill that role include Joey Lucchesi, Tylor Megill and José Butto.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As far as Kranick is concerned, it was likely still a long shot for him to get the starting spot. After being claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in January, he was expected to provide a backup option to the starting rotation and middle-innings reliever.

However, he has hardly pitched in the last couple of years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022. In his debut year in 2021, he pitched to a dismal 6.28 ERA in nine starts.

Max Kranick 'loves' to be with his favorite team, the Mets

Recently, in a conversation after training, Kranick talked about growing up as a Mets fan. According to Mets beat writer Tim Healey, it turns out his favorite player was David Wright.

"I love it," Kranick said. "My favorite team growing up so yeah it's great. It's been fantastic, communication has been great and it's all fun so far."

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the only good thing coming off from his latest injury is that upon recovery, the Mets will assign him to rehab starts in the minors to get him going. For now, Max Kranick can take time to get healthy and the Mets can decide on his future after having him go through some minor league starts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.