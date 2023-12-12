Clayton Kershaw’s subpar performance in the 2023 NLDS may very well have been the last chapter in his Los Angeles Dodgers journey. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, though, reckons Kershaw could continue his journey in LA.

It's still too early to reach conclusions, but fans are hopeful to see the three-time Cy Young-winning free agent make a comeback to the Dodger stadium in 2024.

Kershaw’s regular season performances showed that he's the best starter the Dodgers have in their rotation. He went 13-5, posting a 2.46 ERA. His spectacular performances earned him a 10th All-Star selection.

The postseason, though, was a different story. Game 1 of the NLDS started with Kershaw going up against the Arizona Diamondbacks, leaving the mound after retiring just a single hitter. He allowed six runs and recorded just one out in what was arguably the worst stats of his 16-year-long career.

For Muncy, though, it will be ‘shocking’ if Kershaw doesn’t re-sign with the Dodgers, saying on the Foul Territory Podcast:

“For me personally, I would find it extremely shocking that he doesn’t come back as a Dodger. But you know, I would also understand it, you know with him and his family and his kids being from Dallas and his kids are all getting older, being in school and stuff.

"Yeah it is a big decision to possibly come back to L.A. But, for me, I think being a Dodger does mean a lot to him. Obviously I can’t speak for him speaking from what I’ve seen. I think being a Dodger does mean a lot. I don’t think he enjoyed how things ended. … I would be shocked to see him in another uniform.”

Will Clayton Kershaw re-sign with the Dodgers?

Clayton Kershaw entered free-agency after his one-year $20 million deal with the Dodgers ran its course. Despite undergoing shoulder surgery, it's expected that Kershaw will garner attention from multiple MLB teams.

The All-Star pitcher could renew his contract with the Dodgers, but nobody knows where Kershaw will end up at. The Texas Rangers have been tipped as a potential landing spot in case Clayton Kershaw wishes to explore his options outside LA.

