"Max Muncy would ban me" - Dodgers star's wife hilariously gives her take on KBO spouse's viral dance

On Monday afternoon, before the LA Dodgers game against the New York Mets, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, shared a hilarious video from the Korean Baseball Organization.

Ad

In the Instagram reel, as soon as the wife of a KBO player appeared on the jumbotron, she started making all kinds of moves, leaving everyone in stitches. So, when Kellie saw it, she couldn't hold back and shared it with her followers while also tagging the Dodgers' third baseman.

Kellie responded to the video with playful remarks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lol," she wrote while tagging a Dodgers wives Instagram account.

Ad

Trending

"Pretty sure Max Muncy would ban me from coming to games," she wrote.

Kellie's Instagram story

Both Max and Kellie attended Baylor, where they first met. After dating for some years, the couple tied the knot in November 2018. They are parents to two children: Sophie and Wyatt.

Ad

Kellie often shares glimpses of their family life, like celebrating "Galentine's Day" with their daughter.

Max Muncy and Kellie to host “Uncork for a Cause” wine auction benefiting LA fire relief and youth programs

Max Muncy and his wife, Kellie, have partnered with "Uncork for a Cause" to host a charitable wine event on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET at The InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Ad

The money raised from this event will go toward wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles and support youth programming through the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and YMCA of the Foothills.

“The city of LA means so much to our family,” Kellie wrote in a post promoting the event. “We are beyond honored to be partnering with Uncork for a Cause for an incredible night with great wine for an even greater purpose.”

Ad

Ad

Those attending the fundraiser will get to enjoy wine tastings, a live and silent auction and receive an exclusive bottle of Max Muncy’s limited-edition Sonoma reserve cuvée.

For those looking to have a great evening and participate in a cause, the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles is your venue to be at on June 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More