"Max Muncy would ban me" - Dodgers star's wife hilariously gives her take on KBO spouse's viral dance

On Monday afternoon, before the LA Dodgers game against the New York Mets, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, shared a hilarious video from the Korean Baseball Organization.
In the Instagram reel, as soon as the wife of a KBO player appeared on the jumbotron, she started making all kinds of moves, leaving everyone in stitches. So, when Kellie saw it, she couldn't hold back and shared it with her followers while also tagging the Dodgers' third baseman.
Kellie responded to the video with playful remarks.
"Lol," she wrote while tagging a Dodgers wives Instagram account.
"Pretty sure Max Muncy would ban me from coming to games," she wrote.
Both Max and Kellie attended Baylor, where they first met. After dating for some years, the couple tied the knot in November 2018. They are parents to two children: Sophie and Wyatt.
Kellie often shares glimpses of their family life, like celebrating "Galentine's Day" with their daughter.
Max Muncy and Kellie to host “Uncork for a Cause” wine auction benefiting LA fire relief and youth programs
Max Muncy and his wife, Kellie, have partnered with "Uncork for a Cause" to host a charitable wine event on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET at The InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.
The money raised from this event will go toward wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles and support youth programming through the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and YMCA of the Foothills.
“The city of LA means so much to our family,” Kellie wrote in a post promoting the event. “We are beyond honored to be partnering with Uncork for a Cause for an incredible night with great wine for an even greater purpose.”
Those attending the fundraiser will get to enjoy wine tastings, a live and silent auction and receive an exclusive bottle of Max Muncy’s limited-edition Sonoma reserve cuvée.
For those looking to have a great evening and participate in a cause, the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles is your venue to be at on June 12.