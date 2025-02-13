  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Corey Seager, Walker Buehler's wives react to Dodgers Max Muncy's spouse Kellie's adorable Galentine's Day celebration with daughter Sophie

Corey Seager, Walker Buehler's wives react to Dodgers Max Muncy's spouse Kellie's adorable Galentine's Day celebration with daughter Sophie

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Feb 13, 2025 19:06 GMT
Corey Seager and wife Madisyn (L), Max Muncy and wife Kellie (C), Walker Buehler and wife McKenzie (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@madyseager, Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy, Instagram.com/@mckenziebuehler)
Corey Seager and wife Madisyn (L), Max Muncy and wife Kellie (C), Walker Buehler and wife McKenzie (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@madyseager, Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy, Instagram.com/@mckenziebuehler)

On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, took to Instagram to share an adorable video featuring her daughter, Sophie, as the mom-daughter duo celebrated 'Galentine's Day' together.

"Galentines Day with my favorite girlie 💕🎀🤍" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram post
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the post, the spouses of fellow big leaguers Corey Seager and Walker Buehler, Madisyn Seager and McKenzie Buehler, left comments.

"Whyyyy is she a pre teen already 😢" Madisyn Seager commented
"Not my Sophie girl looking like a little teenager!!! I can’t!! 😘" McKenzie Buehler commented
Screenshot of Madisyn Seager and McKenzie Buehler&#039;s comments on Kellie Muncy&#039;s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy)
Screenshot of Madisyn Seager and McKenzie Buehler's comments on Kellie Muncy's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy)

Max Muncy, Corey Seager and Walker Buehler shared the dressing room at Dodger Stadium for four seasons, before Seager moved on to join the Texas Rangers prior to the 2022 season. Naturally, the trio formed quite a great friendship in their time together, as they took to the field together day in, day out. Looking at the aforementioned comments, it appears their wives are also quite fond of each other, and share a similar bond.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie posts adorable snaps of her children enjoying fall, as she "looks forward to spring"

On Monday, February 10, two-time All-Star Max Muncy's better half, Kellie, took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps featuring her two children, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Sophie, sporting matching jumpers as they enjoyed the outdoors this fall.

"Already missing fall, but so excited for spring ⚾️🍂🤍" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram post

Just like Kellie Muncy, Dodgers fans will also be looking forward to spring with a keen sense of anticipation, as the reigning World Champions are set to get begin their preparations for the new season. Heading into the 2025 campaign, Max Muncy will no doubt be eyeing a potential repeat of last year's exploits, and a potential third World Series winners' ring.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी