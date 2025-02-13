Corey Seager, Walker Buehler's wives react to Dodgers Max Muncy's spouse Kellie's adorable Galentine's Day celebration with daughter Sophie

On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, took to Instagram to share an adorable video featuring her daughter, Sophie, as the mom-daughter duo celebrated 'Galentine's Day' together.

"Galentines Day with my favorite girlie 💕🎀🤍" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram post

Reacting to the post, the spouses of fellow big leaguers Corey Seager and Walker Buehler, Madisyn Seager and McKenzie Buehler, left comments.

"Whyyyy is she a pre teen already 😢" Madisyn Seager commented

"Not my Sophie girl looking like a little teenager!!! I can’t!! 😘" McKenzie Buehler commented

Max Muncy, Corey Seager and Walker Buehler shared the dressing room at Dodger Stadium for four seasons, before Seager moved on to join the Texas Rangers prior to the 2022 season. Naturally, the trio formed quite a great friendship in their time together, as they took to the field together day in, day out. Looking at the aforementioned comments, it appears their wives are also quite fond of each other, and share a similar bond.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie posts adorable snaps of her children enjoying fall, as she "looks forward to spring"

On Monday, February 10, two-time All-Star Max Muncy's better half, Kellie, took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps featuring her two children, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Sophie, sporting matching jumpers as they enjoyed the outdoors this fall.

"Already missing fall, but so excited for spring ⚾️🍂🤍" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram post

Just like Kellie Muncy, Dodgers fans will also be looking forward to spring with a keen sense of anticipation, as the reigning World Champions are set to get begin their preparations for the new season. Heading into the 2025 campaign, Max Muncy will no doubt be eyeing a potential repeat of last year's exploits, and a potential third World Series winners' ring.

