The Dodgers faithful have reasons to cheer as the Los Angeles team secured slugger Max Muncy with a fresh two-year, $24 million contract extension. The contract also includes a $10 million option for the 2026 season.

Thursday's announcement came as a welcome surprise to Dodgers fans, who were still hurting from the team's unexpected exit in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With eyes firmly set on the future, the franchise is looking to rebound strongly in the upcoming season. Fans took to social media to voice their excitement about Muncy's contract extension.

Despite a hamstring strain that took Muncy out of action for 11 games in June, the infielder finished the season with 36 homers. Furthermore, he managed a .808 OPS.

Since blasting onto the scene in the 2018 season, Muncy has been a reliable rock in the Dodgers' potent lineup. His six-year stint with the team has seen him accumulate a batting average of .230, an OBP of .356, and a slugging percentage of .486.

Dodgers look to bounce back with Max Muncy signing after disappointing NLCS show against D-backs

The excitement among the Dodger Stadium crowd is palpable with Max Muncy's return. The MLB star's ability to effortlessly send the ball over the fence makes him a fan favorite.

By locking down Muncy for two more years, the Dodgers signal their belief in his ability to bolster their offense. The extension also keeps a seasoned bat in their lineup - an element that can prove crucial in the team's bid for postseason success in 2024.

However, Muncy will need to demonstrate his worth, especially in the wake of the star-studded Dodgers' lineup falling short during the NLCS. Even Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman struggled against the D-backs bullpen, and the Dodgers were defeated by the Diamondbacks, who were clear underdogs.

As the Dodgers head into Spring Training, expectations are high for a strong comeback in the new season.