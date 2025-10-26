Max Muncy's wife Kellie makes feelings known as husband's offensive surge lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays in World Series Game 2

Max Muncy came through for the Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series Game 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays. His offensive performance helped the club tie the World Series 1-1 on Saturday.

The third baseman homered to the opposite field in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 3-1 and drive Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman out of the game. The solo home run came right after Dodgers catcher Will Smith's go-ahead solo home run.

Muncy's wife, Kellie, was at Rogers Center to witness Muncy driving home with enthusiasm. She reposted the photo from the Dodgers' official Instagram account and wrote:

"GAME 2 WIN!! Time to take the series back to LA."

Muncy's offensive output sparked Dodgers sluggers as they scored two more runs in the next inning. Andy Pages first scored on Jeff Hoffman's wild pitch before Ohtani also reached home as the Blue Jays couldn't convert a double play to end the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a complete game from the other end, allowing only one earned run along with eight strikeouts.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie updates their ballpark count of Wyatt and Sophie

Max Muncy and Kellie are parents to a son and a daughter. Sophie Kate Muncy was born on July 23, 2021, and Wyatt James Muncy was born on April 24, 2023.

Both children were there at the ballpark on Saturday at Rogers Center for World Series Game 2. Kellie snapped a photo of the stadium and shared the latest count of the ballparks they have visited so far.

Kellie mentioned that it was her 27th ballpark, while for Sophie, it was her 17th. Meanwhile, for the young Wyatt, it was the 'lucky' 13th.

Max Muncy didn't have a great regular season, but he's making his at-bats count this October. So far, he is hitting .229 with eight hits, two homers, two RBIs and six runs scored in 12 games. It remains to be seen if he continues to flourish and help the Dodgers defend their title.

