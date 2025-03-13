Max Muncy's wife Kellie sends sweet message to Dodgers star on his way to Tokyo series without her

Max Muncy and the LA Dodgers are on their way to Tokyo to start the 2025 Major League Baseball season. International trips have become common for him and his team.

Muncy's wife Kellie posted a message for her husband on her Instagram Story to wish him well on his trip. She also included a sweet message as he heads to Japan.

The original photo was posted by the Dodgers which showed their star infielder smiling as he gets ready to board the plane. Kellie included a message not only wishing her husband well but also detailing what she would be doing at home.

"The cutie is off to Tokyo while we get settled in LA," Kellie wrote on Wednesday.

LA is set to play two exhibition games against teams from Japan before getting the 2025 MLB season up and running. It will face the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on March 18 and 19 before noth teams head back to the U.S.

Max and Kellie Muncy have been married since November 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Sophie in July 2021.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie pulls off massive surprise for Valentine's Day

Max Muncy and his wife Kellie have had many memorable moments together since getting married in 2018, but they still manage to keep things fun in their relationship. On Feb. 14, Kellie posted a video on her Instagram account that showed her pulling off a massive surprise for her husband.

"Pulled off an epic Valentine’s surprise for @maxmuncy, the excitement on his face speaks for itself 🥰," Kellie Muncy captioned.

The video showed the couple enjoying time together in a car. They ended up at Arizona Sports Park and spent the day there.

Kellie and their daughter Sophie will be at home in LA while they cheer on Max and the Dodgers as they compete in the Tokyo Series.

