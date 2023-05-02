Max Muncy: Top 3 destinations for 2x All-Star Los Angeles Dodgers slugger 

Before you write this off as a ridiculous notion, there is a chance that the Los Angeles Dodgers will move on from their two-time All-Star Max Muncy. While he has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2023 season at 32 years old, the business side of the game may see the two parties go their separate ways.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are seemingly gearing up for a massive bid on pending free agent Shohei Ohtani if he becomes available on the open market. If this is the case, the Dodgers may look to move Max Muncy's $13.5 million contract in order to facilitate more luxury tax space.

While there is a real possibility that the Dodgers will hang on to Muncy for this season and pick up his $10 million club option for next season, sometimes the business side makes the decisions.

"The @Dodgers are getting a big boost to their lineup! Max Muncy and his league-leading 11 HR and 1.129 OPS is batting cleanup tonight." - @MLBNetwork

Here's a look at three landing spots for Max Muncy if the Los Angeles Dodgers decide to move on from the two-time All-Star.

The Los Angeles Angels could be a landing spot for Max Muncy

Hear me out, these potential trades are all hypothetical, but what if the Dodgers decide to trade for Shohei Ohtani instead of waiting for him to hit free agency? This is where Muncy could become a member of the Los Angeles Angels. If the veteran infielder wants to stay in Los Angeles, this could be a destination that could keep him satisfied.

While Muncy won't be enough to land Ohtani on his own, he could be a part of a larger package that includes some of the Dodgers' top prospects, such as catcher Diego Cartaya and right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller. Muncy has said that he hopes to remain with the Dodgers, however, remaining in the same city could ease the pain of being traded away.

The Texas Rangers could be an ideal landing spot for Muncy

One of the most aggressive teams in both the trade and free agent markets, the Texas Rangers could be a destination for Muncy. He could find himself hitting in the heart of the potent Rangers' lineup, as well as being reunited with his former teammate Corey Seager.

Not only could a reunion with Corey Seager be intriguing, the fact that the Rangers is the closest MLB franchise to his hometown of Midland, Texas could be enough to satisfy the World Series champion.

"Sunday Notes: Fifteen months ago, Max Muncy was taking batting practice at a Texas high school and waiting for his phone to ring. https://es.pn/2MWveVC Now he's waiting to see if he'll be an NL All-Star. Plus Machado trade stuff, etc." - @Buster_ESPN

Would the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers make a blockbuster deal?

It remains to be seen if the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers would swap stars, however, both teams could benefit from a potential deal. There could be mutual interest from both teams if Max Muncy becomes available, as the Dodgers could land one of the Yankees' expendable infielders.

A deal that involved Gleyber Torres could entice the Dodgers into making the trade. After losing Gavin Lux for the season, Los Angeles could benefit from additional help at shortstop this season, as Miguel Rojas is atop the depth chart.

