Gleyber Torres Stats: A look at the Yankees shortstop's 2022 season

As the offseason continues to roll on, trade rumors surrounding New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres continue to heat up with every new signing around the league. After New York missed out on left-handed batters Andrew Benintendi and Michael Conforto, experts have speculated that the 26-year-old may be on the trade block to help New York fill that void.

"Gleyber Torres trade proposal on MLB Network" - @YankeeWRLD

While Torres enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2022, he may find himself obsolete with some of New York's top young prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera eagerly awaiting their full-time promotion to the Majors.

There is a chance that either Peraza or Cabrera could switch positions to cover the Yankees' needs in the outfield. However, the fact that the club also have Isiah Kiner-Falefa under contract creates a log jam with Gleyber Torres potentially deemed unnecessary.

Torres should draw plenty of attention from clubs around the league attempting to land the Venezuelan infielder away from New York. While he has had a roller-coaster career to this point, Gleyber enjoyed a strong year last season by hitting 24 home runs, 76 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, along with a .310 OBP.

"The Gleyber Torres is inconsistent narrative is so dumb, OPS+ by month: Apr: 105, May: 122, Jun: 124, Jul: 127, Aug: 31, Sept/Oct: 172. 1 bad month, 1 average month and the rest he was very good. No hitter stays in line with their end of season stats all year. Shocking, I know" - @YankeeWRLD

While he did not perform at the level he did when he first burst onto the scene, he delivered his best season since 2019. From 2020-21, Torres hit a combined .256 batting average along with 12 home runs and 67 RBIs.

A look at Gleyber Torres' MLB career to date

While most people believe that Torres has always been a member of the New York Yankees, he originally signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent. In 2016, Torres, Adam Warren, Billy McKinney and Rashad Crawford were traded to New York for superstar relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. The move helped the Cubs break their 108-year World Series drought.

Meanwhile, New York landed Torres, who was selected to back-to-back All-Star teams in his first two seasons in the Majors. Through his first 267 games in the MLB, Torres hit 62 home runs and 167 RBIs, while also maintaining an impressive .275 batting average.

Following his two All-Star seasons, Gleyber struggled to maintain the level that endeared him to Yankees fans. The former All-Star may find himself in a new uniform for the 2023 campaign after regaining some of his trade value last season. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox are among the teams that may be in play for the infielder.

