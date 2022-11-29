Aroldis Chapman: Has the Cuban Missile thrown the fastest pitch in MLB history?

Aroldis Chapman, also known as the "Cuban Missile" has quite the arm on him. During his days with the Cincinnati Reds and now with the New York Yankees, he has been known to throw some howitzers.

Chapman is originally from Cuba and signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2010. By 2012, his ability to throw hard for short spurts earned him a spot as the regular closer for the Reds.

Chapman had 146 saves and an ERA of just over 2.00 in seven seasons with the Reds. Chapman spent a brief time with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 before joining the New York Yankees, where he has remained ever since.

Chapman threw a 106-mph pitch against the San Diego Padres in September 2010, his first season in the major leagues. The absolute lightning bolt came just a season after Brian Wilson of the San Francisco Giants closed out a game with a 102 MPH pitch in 2009.

Chapman was awarded a Guinness World Record for the fastest pitch to ever be recorded. At 105.1 MPH, the pitch must have seemed more like a white flash than any discernable ball-shaped entity.

However, some have called Chapman's record into question in recent years. Some have pointed to a 1946 speed reading off of a pitch from Cleveland Indians pitcher Bob Feller that allegedly reached 107.6 MPH.

Additionally, according to Doppler Laser Readings from 1974, Atlanta Braves pitcher Nolan Ryan broke both their records that year when he delivered a pitch that went 108.1 MPH.

While it is truly impossible to know, especially with old readings, Aroldis Chapman does indeed have the accreditation to say that he has delivered the fastest pitch in MLB history.

Aroldis Chapman's speed seems to be slowing

While we can never be sure, it is certain that Aroldis Chapman has one of the strongest arms around. However, at the age of 34, he possibly does not have the torque of recent years. Chapman pitched only 36 innings this season, the lowest of any full season of his career. Perhaps the Yankees will have mixed feelings when his contract is up next season.

