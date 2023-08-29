The pitching tandem of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were meant to carry the 2023 New York Mets to glory. Now, it is highly unlikely that either will ever see the inside of the clubhouse again.

Both pitchers were dealt by the Mets in the run-up to the August 1 MLB trade deadline. Verlander was dealt back to the Houston Astros while Max Scherzer was shipped to Texas.

Although the pair played for years together on the Detroit Tigers before the Mets, segments of the media began reporting that the two had difficultes getting along. On August 12, the New York Post reported that Justin Verlander's "diva" attitude clashed with Scherzer's more old-time approach.

On August 28, Scherzer and the Texas Rangers came to Citi Field in the 39-year old's first return to Queens since the trade. While addressing the media at Citi Field, Scherzer denied that he and Verlander were on anything but good terms.

“Ver and I are actually on a better page now than when we started the season. We’re much better off than we’ve ever been. That was an anonymous quote. You never know the context of that, so I don’t even want to speculate on it.”

The Mets inked Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, to a three-year deal worth $129 million before the 2022 season. Not only would the $43 million annual salary set an MLB record, it would also saddle the 38-year old with some of the highest expectations of his career.

Max Scherzer pitched well in 2022, compiling an 11-5 record alongside an ERA of 2.29 while the New York Mets completed their first 100-win season since 1988. In December 2022, the Mets inked Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million, matching the record set by Scherzer a year earlier.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander may yet meet again in 2023

While it's true that the New York Mets were on a road to nowhere this season, both aces now find themselves on true contending ballclubs. The way that things are going, fans may be able to look forward to seeing both in the postseason.

Both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are two of the best modern pitchers ever. Although their time in New York was a clear dissapointment, at least fans can take solace in the fact that, at least, they still like each other.