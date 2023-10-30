Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is known to be one of the most intense names in the game of baseball. Even as a rather high-profile guest made the rounds in the Texas locker room ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, Scherzer would not spoil his routine.

The special guest in question was George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States. Bush, a former co-owner of the team, was selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Rangers and the D-Backs.

A native of Texas and devoted Rangers fan, Bush was also present at Game 3 of the ALCS, in which the Rangers faced the Houston Astros. Ahead of the game, the former president was invited into the locker room to greet players. According to Max Scherzer, the former Cy Young Award winner was not willing to forego his pre-game ritual to exchange pleasantries with Bush.

Known around the league as "Mad Max" for his intensity, Scherzer is one of the most effective arms of his generation. In addition to winning three Cy Youngs Scherzer has led the league in strikeouts three times, and has appeared on eight All-Star teams.

With the Texas Rangers enjoying a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Astros, Scherzer had the possibility of a 3-0 series lead over the defending champs in the palm of his hand. However, Scherzer was hit around by the Astros, surrendering 5 earned runs in four innings as the Astros slugged their way to the first win of the series.

"Max Scherzer’s “arm was dead' in his Game 3 loss to the #Astros, but he says he’s “ready to go tonight”" - Anthony DjComo

Scherzer began the 2023 season on the New York Mets, a team that made him the single-highest paid MLB player ever in 2021. Yet after posting an ERA over 4 through 19 starts, the 39-year old was dealt to the Rangers for prospects.

Max Scherzer's intensity is what makes him so fun to watch

Whether or not Scherzer is partial or not to George W. Bush's politics is not known. However, it is most likely that regardless of his political take on the legacy of the 43rd president, Scherzer does not want to be disturbed. By refusing to stray from his pre-game habits, Max Scherzer has become one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB.