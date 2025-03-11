Max Scherzer Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft the Blue Jays star ahead of the 2025 season as hot Spring Training continues?

Max Scherzer is one of the most intriguing pitchers to monitor as fantasy baseball drafts approach. One of the most accomplished pitchers of his generation, Scherzer has proven to be an unstoppable force when he is healthy and on the mound.

The only problem for Max Scherzer in recent seasons has been his health, and rightfully so. Now 40 years old, it may not be fair to expect him to be the innings-eating juggernaut he was in his athletic prime. Last season with the Texas Rangers, Scherzer was limited to only 43.1 innings, however, he was still effective when he was pitching.

This raises the question of what managers should do when it comes to drafting Max Scherzer in fantasy baseball this season. The veteran pitcher has been excellent for the Toronto Blue Jays so far throughout Spring Training, posting a 2.00 ERA over 9.0 innings of work, while also racking up 14 strikeouts, adding to his intrigue in drafts.

Max Scherzer needs to be selected outside of the top 200 picks in fantasy baseball drafts

It is never easy to determine how one's fantasy drafts will play out, however, it's clear that at this stage of Scherzer's career, he has become more of a risky pick in fantasy. Although the three-time Cy Young Award winner has the ability to completely take over the game, his risk of injury should keep some fantasy managers from taking him too early.

That being said, depending on how far Scherzer drops in fantasy drafts, he could become a true bargain. If he can turn back the clock and remain decently healthy in 2025, he is a game-winning talent.

Taking somewhere in the range of pick 215-250 might be the optimal time to draft Max Scherzer. At that point of the draft, managers will have the base of their team established, allowing them to take a gamble on the superstar pitcher. If he hits at the point in the draft, he is a steal, but if he fails, it won't hurt managers too badly.

According to Fantasy Pros, Max Scherzer's average draft position is 303, however, it's clear that he has the upside to be taken much earlier. It's never easy to predict if a player will be healthy, but that's a risk for nearly any player. When it comes to a player like Scherzer, sometimes it's worth betting on the talent, especially at a discounted draft price.

