Max Scherzer Injury Update: 3x Cy Young Award winner set to make first rehab assignment Wednesday as he eyes Texas Rangers return

Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer has yet to make his season debut. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had surgery on his back in December and has been working to get healthy since.

That time has come as Scherzer is set to make his first rehab assignment on Wednesday, per the team's radio and TV broadcaster Jared Sandler. Scherzer is looking to throw around 50 pitches in the start.

Scherzer is coming off a 40-pitch simulated game Friday where he felt good. he told reporters after the game that he "felt normal," but he will not rush anything.

While not trying to rush anything, Scherzer will likely stay in Triple-A for a few starts. He still needs time to ramp things up like all other pitchers did during Spring Training.

Max Scherzer's return could be a huge boost to the Rangers' rotation

Texas Rangers - Max Scherzer (Image via USA Today)

The Rangers could surely use Max Scherzer back in the rotation. While they currently sit in first in the AL West with a 12-11 record, the Seattle Mariners are right on their heels.

Jon Gray and Nathan Eovaldi have been holding the fort down with Scherzer injured. Gray has started four games, compiling a 3.15 ERA over 20 innings pitched. Eovaldi has put together a 3.30 ERA over 30 innings of work.

When Scherzer returns, he will likely be used as the team's ace. While he is not in his prime anymore, he is still effective, putting together a 13-6 record last season with a 3.77 ERA last year.

Texas has another ace that could emerge relatively soon. Jacob deGrom is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in June. If everything goes right, he could return to the rotation in June, making Texas a much more fearsome squad.

