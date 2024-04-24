Max Scherzer Injury Update: 3x Cy Young winner set to begin Triple-A rehab assignment as he ramps up for Rangers return

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is scheduled to start his minor league rehab assignment. The three-time Cy Young Award winner will take the ball for the Round Rock Express as they take on the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday.

This will be Scherzer's first start since having back surgery in the offseason. However, he threw a 50-pitch simulated game on Friday to prepare for this start.

Max Scherzer's return cannot come soon enough for Texas as they have struggled following their World Series victory in 2023. They rank amongst the bottom-half when it comes to team ERA and WAR.

Scherzer will likely have a few more starts at the Triple-A level before making his MLB debut. He still needs time to ramp things up, given he missed the entire Spring Training.

Max Scherzer is not the only Rangers pitcher looking to make their way off the IL

Texas Rangers - Jacob deGrom (Image via USA Today)

While Max Scherzer is nearing his return to the mound for the Rangers, he is not the only one. Jacob deGrom is trying to make a return this season after his 2023 season ended with Tommy John surgery.

He had Tommy John surgery in June and has been on a throwing program since February. Recently, he extended his throwing program to 90 feet, the next step in his return. Everything has gone well, and deGrom is right on track. He is looking to make his 2024 debut in midsummer.

So far, Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray have held it down for the squad. Eovaldi has thrown 30 innings, compiling a 3.30 ERA while Gray has thrown 20 innings, putting together a 3.15 ERA.

Having Scherzer and deGrom back in the rotation would be huge for Texas. They are going to need an elite pitching staff if they want to take home the AL West title.

