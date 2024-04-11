Max Scherzer Injury Update: Ace pitcher seemingly ahead of schedule for return to mound

Max Scherzer is reportedly ahead of schedule on a return to the mound. The 39-year-old pitcher had some back issues come up during last season and had to have surgery and has been in recovery since then. He has yet to throw a pitch in 2024, but that could change soon.

Since the moment he got out of surgery, Max Scherzer has felt like he was ahead of schedule and would be able to come back much sooner than initially expected. That's good news for him and his team.

Scherzer threw a 40-pitch bullpen session, and the next day felt good. Via ESPN, he said:

"I really feel like we're kind of turning the corner here in terms of rehab. I'm recovering from things and kind of feeling normal. Looking good."

Four months out from the surgery and Scherzer and Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy feel good about his progress and believe he's still ahead of schedule.

Max Scherzer aiming for soon return in latest injury update

Max Scherzer exiting after sustaining a back injury

Initially, there was talk that Max Scherzer would be out until the Trade Deadline, making him a midseason acquisition of sorts for the defending World Series champions.

Now, there's firm belief he will be back well before then. He turns 40 at the end of July, and it's expected that he will be back in Rangers uniform by then, making him a midseason acquisition but not all the way at the deadline.

While he's far removed from the actual surgery, it really helped and could have him pitching very well upon his return:

"I had immediate relief. I was able to get my strength back in my legs pretty quick so that when I did get the three-month clearance, my body was ready to go.

"I was in an extremely good position. That's just allowed me to have kind of a normal ramp-up program."

Both he and Bochy still firmly believe that he's ahead of the schedule and making good progress. They're not going to rush things, but his rehab is moving well regardless.

