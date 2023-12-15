Max Scherzer Injury Update: Rangers ace expected to miss the start of the season after back surgery

The Texas Rangers will be without their prized midseason acquisition for a little while next year after Max Scherzer underwent surgery. After a herniated disk, the veteran pitcher opted to have surgery, but it will cost him. The expectation is that the former Cy Young winner will be out "a couple of months" at least.

Jeff Passan, MLB insider, reported:

"Max Scherzer underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back and will be out until at least the middle of the season. Mahle and deGrom, both coming back from Tommy John surgery, are aiming to be back around that time."

The Rangers brought Scherzer in at the deadline to try and help push them to the World Series. He wasn't able to pitch very long before landing on the Injured List. He returned for the postseason, but was removed during the World Series with injury.

He just underwent the surgery, but will be unable to return to action until at least June. The shelved pitcher is getting older, so there's no guarantee he follows a normal recovery period.

Furthermore, this is less than ideal news for the defending champions. They are also going to be without Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom until around the same time. Those two had Tommy John surgery.

The Rangers' pitching staff was so strong with Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray in 2023. Their depth will once again be tested in 2024 as a portion of the season will be without three pitchers, including Scherzer.

When the deadline rolls around, though, they may not need to make any trades as those three should be returning to provide a major boost.

