Max Scherzer Injury Update: Rangers star opens up about his recovery and possible return

Max Scherzer's off-season seems to be going well. The Texas Rangers starter, who won his second World Series with the Rangers, is expected to return in the summer following surgery.

The right-handed pitcher underwent surgery on Dec. 15 due to a herniated disk in his lower back. Scherzer had trouble while pitching at the World Series and was forced to leave Game 3 due to back spasms.

"You have to keep the ‘glass half full’ mentality to this. And I do. I take this on as a badge of honor because this is my first big one," Scherzer said.

As per his MRI, he has low inflammation. The veteran pitcher also struggled with a calf injury and could not do a calf raise. It has been a tough six weeks after the surgery, and he's all set to go for spring training.

In a recent interview, he said that the most challenging part is dealing with the mental aspect of such injuries. However, he has improved and is in a better situation. He said that he's happy with his recovery.

"Now it's just in the stage of just building back up of where I can get back into it and at the same time figuring out how to keep the arm primed," he added.

Max Scherzer to join Jacob deGrom at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers will come back with a powerful pitching rotation for 2024. The return of Jacob deGrom and Scherzer will give the Rangers another chance to male the postseason.

DeGrom underwent elbow surgery six starts into his debut for Texas. He was placed on the injury list at the end of April. During his short pitching period, he struck out 45 opponents with an ERA of 2.67. The former Cy Young Award winner is happy to be on the World Series Champions team.

As for Scherzer, he held a 4-2 record for the Rangers with an ERA of 3.20. Before that, he had a 13-6 record for the New York Mets with an ERA of 3.77 in 27 starts. In 152-plus innings, he struck out 174 opponent hitters.

The eight-time MLB All-Star is in the twilight of his career. The 39-year-old is an incredible player and one of the best pitchers in the majors. He also pitched two no-hitters and won three Cy Young Awards. His first World Series title was with the Washington Nationals.

The Rangers will make the best of their veteran pitchers as they enter the upcoming season.

