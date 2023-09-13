Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Max Scherzer Injury Update: Rangers star pitcher shut down for rest of regular season, could miss postseason

Max Scherzer Injury Update: Rangers star pitcher shut down for rest of regular season, could miss postseason

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Sep 13, 2023 20:49 GMT
Texas Rangers Pitcher Max Scherzer
Texas Rangers Pitcher Max Scherzer

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer had to be removed from Tuesday's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was in pain after delivering a pitch to Bo Bichette in the fifth inning.

It has been revealed that Scherzer has a teres major strain that will take him out of the rotation. He will unlikely be able to pitch in the postseason, which is a major blow to the Rangers.

This is the same injury that Justin Verlander and Triston McKenzie have dealt with this season. Scherzer will have to rest to let the injury heal.

Losing Max Scherzer is a monumental blow to the Texas Rangers

Rangers vs Blue Jays
Rangers vs Blue Jays

Losing Max Scherzer is a huge blow to the Texas Rangers. This team had already lost Jacob deGrom earlier in the season, and Scherzer was supposed to be their saving grace.

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers can hold onto their American League Wild card spot without one of their aces.

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...