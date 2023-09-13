Max Scherzer Injury Update: Rangers star pitcher shut down for rest of regular season, could miss postseason

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer had to be removed from Tuesday's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was in pain after delivering a pitch to Bo Bichette in the fifth inning.

It has been revealed that Scherzer has a teres major strain that will take him out of the rotation. He will unlikely be able to pitch in the postseason, which is a major blow to the Rangers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is the same injury that Justin Verlander and Triston McKenzie have dealt with this season. Scherzer will have to rest to let the injury heal.

Losing Max Scherzer is a monumental blow to the Texas Rangers

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Losing Max Scherzer is a huge blow to the Texas Rangers. This team had already lost Jacob deGrom earlier in the season, and Scherzer was supposed to be their saving grace.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers can hold onto their American League Wild card spot without one of their aces.