Texas Rangers fans held their breath as star pitcher Max Scherzer left Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a right triceps spasm in the sixth inning. Depite his early exit, Scherzer had given a commendable performance, pitching 5 1/3 shutout innings and allowing just three hits. The Rangers secured a 6-3 victory, with Scherzer improving his season secord to an impressive 13-6.

However, concern loomed over Scherzer’s health as he displayed noticeable pain on his face. According to a post-game interview, the 39-year-old veteran immediately set the stage for an MRI exam, scheduled for the following day, to determine the extent of his injury.

Scherzer expressed hope for the best outcome, stating:

"Best-case scenario is I wake up tomorrow and I feel great. But we’ll see. I got to get an MRI. We got to know exactly what this is."

Manager Bruce Bochy emphasized the team’s cautious approach, refusing to let Scherzer push through the discomfort. Scherzer’s impeccable command and performance throughout the game made the situation all the more frustrating for both him and the Rangers.

"I haven’t experienced this before" - Max Scherzer when asked about the relation between this injury and his previous tight forearm.

How long is Max Scherzer expected to miss?

The injury had its roots in Scherzer’s previous outings, with tightness in his forearm causing additional stress on his arm. The exact nature and severity of the injury remain uncertain, leaving fans and the Rangers organization anxiously awaiting the results of the MRI.

While the Rangers celebrated their victory and moved ahead of the Blue Jays in the Wild Card standings, the focus remains on Scherzer’s recovery and the impact his potential absence may have on the team’s postseason aspirations.