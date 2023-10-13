Even after many years in the MLB, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer remains one of the league's biggest personalities. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been working his way back from an injury that has kept him out of the rotation since September 12.

The 39-year-old has slowly been building himself back up in the hopes that he could help the Texas Rangers push for the first World Series title in franchise history. After pitching in a simulated game on Thursday, Max Scherzer continued to make solid progress, with Rangers manager Bruce Bochy optimistic that he could appear during the much-anticipated matchup against the Houston Astros.

However, in typical Scherzer fashion, the veteran pitcher had a comical response when asked about his simulated game by Ranger beat writer Evan Grant. The 39-year-old stated:

“It was a weird sim game; I don’t usually pitch hungover."

"It was a weird sim game; I don't usually pitch hungover."

Although Max Scherzer's return the Texas Rangers rotation, or bullpen for that matter, would be massive, they need to make a decision quickly. As Grant points out, the deadline to select the rosters for the American League Championship Series is Sunday, so Bochy and company will need to make up their minds relatively soon.

Max Scherzer will be looking to live up to the trade deadline deal that brought him to Texas

After entering the 2023 campaign with World Series aspirations, the New York Mets quickly fell out of contention, making both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer available at the trade deadline. The pair were moved for prospects, with Scherzer finding himself sent to Arlington in exchange for Luisangel Acuña.

"Scherzer appears to be getting closer and closer to an ALCS appearance with the #Rangers..."

Since being acquired by the Texas Rangers, the future Hall of Fame pitcher only made eight starts, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts. His addition to the playoff roster could be the difference from a World Series berth or not.