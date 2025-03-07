Max Scherzer reveals his strategy for first season with Blue Jays after $15,500,000 signing

Star pitcher Max Scherzer recently opened up about his plans for the upcoming season with his new team, the Toronto Blue Jays. He is coming off a disappointing 2024 season with the Texas Rangers as he struggled with injuries, including back surgery, shoulder fatigue, and a hamstring strain.

In February, Scherzer signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, at the age of 40, he is set to enter his 18th major league season. Discussing the transition and role with the new team in an MLB Network Radio interview released on Thursday, he said:

"I'm the old guy in the clubhouse. I'm forty years old now, so I've seen it all. But, no, just eyes and ears on things. I think everybody kind of wants grand sweeping changes, pitching philosophy, every secret you got.

"But I've done that before and it almost floods a young guy where you've got to be much more deliberate and just give kind of crumbs and just do one small thing at a time."

Further emphasizing the importance of regular-season results over spring training, Scherzer added:

“I mean, it's really hard to get add one small thing at a time each day. So, for me, it's still getting to know everybody here, because, like, I don't take anything on the results in spring training.

"Like, we've got to get into the season. When you're in the season, you get sky reports and the games count and everybody's firing. Okay, now we know whether your slider's good or not. It's hard to judge it right now. So, that's how I kind of see it.”

Last year, Max Scherzer pitched in nine games for the Texas Rangers, posting a 3.95 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts.

Max Scherzer opens up about the Automated Ball-Strike system

Major League Baseball is testing the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system during spring training, and Max Scherzer experienced it firsthand in his spring training debut with the Toronto Blue Jays. Sharing his thoughts on the new technology, he said (via The Athletic):

“I’m a little skeptical on this. I get what we’re trying to do here, but I think major-league umpires are really good. They’re really good. So what are we actually changing here?”

“We know there are going to be strikes that are changed to balls, and balls that are changed to strikes.. So we’re going to basically be even. So are we actually going to improve the game? Are the umpires really that bad? I don’t think so.”

Throughout his long major league career, Max Scherzer has earned several accolades, including eight All-Star selections, two World Series titles, and three Cy Young Awards.

