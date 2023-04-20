Max Scherzer suspension: How many games will Mets ace miss following ejection?

Mets ace Max Scherzer was ejected in the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers after umpire Phil Cuzzi discovered a foreign substance in Scherzer's glove. Despite Scherzer's claims that the substance was simply a combination of sweat and rosin, he was ejected from the game. As a result, Scherzer now faces a 10-game suspension, which he can appeal.

The incident with Scherzer marked the third time a pitcher has been ejected for using a foreign substance since the rule was revised in 2021. Last season, Hector Santiago and Caleb Smith were both ejected after failing foreign substance checks. Interestingly, Cuzzi was also the umpire who made the call in each of those situations.

Yankees starter Domingo German was also recently investigated by umpires for potentially using a foreign substance, but he was ultimately allowed to remain in the game against Minnesota.

What did the umpires find in Max Scherzer’s hands?

In Max Scherzer's case, he initially met with umpire Dan Bellino for a routine sticky substance check during the second innings, during which Cuzzi told Scherzer that his hand was too sticky and that he would be checked again before the third inning.

“As far as stickiness, this was the stickiest that it has been since I’ve been inspecting hands [...] It was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand" - Dan Bellino

After Scherzer washed his hands with alcohol and returned for the third inning, Cuzzi determined that Scherzer's glove was still "sticky" with a foreign substance, which Scherzer claimed was rosin.

Scherzer was asked to exchange his glove for a new one, which he did before retiring the side in order. As he returned for the bottom of the fourth inning, Cuzzi stopped him again, which led to Scherzer's ejection after an animated argument.

The Mets were left in a pitching bind as a result of Max Scherzer's ejection, and relief pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis was given unlimited time to warm up due to the abrupt departure of Scherzer.

