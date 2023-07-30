Max Scherzer's trade to the Texas Rangers seems to have left a bitter taste in the New York Mets clubhouse. Infielder Pete Alonso lamented losing one of the key players in the starting rotation of the team.

Scherzer has been traded by the Mets to the Rangers as part of a deal that guarantees the Mets a top prospect in the form of Luisangel Acuna. The 21-year-old shortstop is the brother of Ronald Acuna Jr.

The 3x Cy Young winner is expected to get his promised $43.3 million as part of the remaining contract with New York. The team is expected to pay down at least $23 million of that sum as the veteran agreed to exercise his player option for an extra year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teammate Pete Alonso spoke about how he felt about the trade after the game against the Washington Nationals.

"Honestly, shocked. Shocked... There were a lot of rumblings about it before the game and it felt kinda real. I mean obviously it wasn't official but Max wasn't around the clubhouse and we didn't see him much today, so that's when I knew it was legit. This wasn't some kind of clickbait or anything."

"I knew as soon as I didn't see him around the clubhouse today. I was like 'No way', this seems legit, the facts are real for sure. It's a loss for us for sure," Alonso said after the game.

Pete Alonso unhappy at losing a 'great teammate' in the form of Max Scherzer

The mood in the Mets clubhouse seems to be dampened. Pete Alonso especially didn't feel the best about losing the 39-year-old to Texas, as both of them had a solid bond.

"I mean obviously having a guy who is going to be a Hall of Famer get traded away stinks. He is a good friend of time, great teammate and Texas is gonna love having him," Alonso said.

For the New York Mets, Max Scherzer's trade can signal the start of a larger selling spree as they look to rebuild after a below-average season so far.