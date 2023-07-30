Max Scherzer will move to Texas after the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets agreed a trade. Intending to contend, the Mets had signed Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract in 2022, but things didn't go as planned.

Now Erica, the wife of the Rangers' newest player, said that she's "absolutely crushed" to leave the New York Mets. She's happy to reunite with her old pals but is sad to leave the Mets behind.

She tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One year ago. The Baseball Gods sure have a sense of humor. Beyond excited to reunite with old baseball friends and meet new ones but absolutely crushed saying goodbye to current ones. What a day…"

Erica Scherzer @emaysway One year ago. The Baseball Gods sure have a sense of humor. Beyond excited to reunite with old baseball friends and meet new ones but absolutely crushed saying goodbye to current ones. What a day… twitter.com/emaysway/statu…

Scherzer made 23 starts with a 2.29 ERA in his first season with the Mets, which saw them win 101 games. However, their performance this year hasn't been as good; they've slipped to a 49-54 record and are 6.5 games shy of a postseason berth.

Max Scherzer and Erica's love story

The couple started dating before the Diamondbacks selected Max Scherzer in the 2005 MLB amateur draft. In 2013, Scherzer married Erica was pitching for the Tigers and have three children.

Scherzer is not the only athlete in the family. Erica was a pitcher on the softball team while she was a student at the University of Missouri, where she also met her future husband. However, a cardiac issue forced a premature end to her career.

Max Scherzer and Erica announced the arrival of their third child in November 2020. The couple announced on Instagram that their boy was expected in the spring of 2021. They were already the proud parents of daughters Brooke, then 2, and Kacey, then 1.

The couple is now set to move to Texas.