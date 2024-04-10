"May the rizziest win" - Olivia Dunne shares hilarious response to choosing between boyfriend Paul Skenes and Baby Gronk

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and her fellow LSU Tigers teammates are gearing up to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA gymnastics championship semifinals in Forth Worth, Texas, starting on April 18, 2024.

While this may be Livvy's final appearance for the Tigers, her fans are eager to witness whether she can claim the title with LSU in 2024.

In a comical response on her Snapchat, Olivia Dunne was asked to choose between viral sensation Baby Gronk and her boyfriend Paul. She replied:

"May the rizziest man win.. Paul duh," she said.

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

Olivia Dunne won the SEC championship, with the LSU Tigers beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers to take the title and advance to the next round.

Paul Skenes was impressive in his maiden spring training tenure with the Pirates, as he impressed in all of his starts but just fell short of making it to the 40-man roster on Opening Day.

Her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been assigned to the Pittsburgh Pirates' AAA affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians, this season because the organization wants to give Skenes additional playing time before the switch to the majors.

Moreover, Skenes raked in the highest signing bonus after he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Paul Skenes praised by Olivia Dunne's mother for his heroics in the minor league

Paul Skenes is gaining traction with the Indianapolis Indians in the minor league, and he has impressed in both of his starts this season so far. At Victory Field on Friday, Skenes pitched three scoreless innings and struck out six hitters against the Memphis Redbirds.

Paul didn't just earn respect and praise from his girlfriend Olivia Dunne but from her mother Katherine Dunne as well.

When Paul Skenes took to Instagram to post his successful outing with the Indians, he was praised in the comments section by Livvy Dunne's mother, Katherine.

Katherine Dunne comments on Paul Skenes' post

As Skenes is eager to make the jump to the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, only time will tell as to what decision the organization takes regarding the hunky strike-thrower.

